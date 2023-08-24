Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.95. The company had a trading volume of 213,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,951. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.98 and a 200 day moving average of $236.72.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.