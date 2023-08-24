Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

DHR stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.51. The stock had a trading volume of 775,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,244. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.67 and a 200 day moving average of $244.88. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $294.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,769 shares of company stock worth $17,087,272. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

