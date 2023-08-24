Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 396,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after buying an additional 33,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,769 shares of company stock worth $17,087,272. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $253.51. 775,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,244. The company has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $294.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Get Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.