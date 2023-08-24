DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Insider Sells $997,127.14 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVA. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

