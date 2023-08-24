DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Insider Sells $997,127.14 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
DaVita Stock Performance
Shares of DaVita stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVA. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
