Decentralized Social (DESO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.13 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $8.84 or 0.00033899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $93.13 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

