Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $22.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.90% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 737.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 544,995 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

