DeFiChain Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $197.13 million and approximately $28.79 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,057,236,362 coins and its circulating supply is 739,562,997 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

