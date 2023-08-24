Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,040 at Barclays

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,200 ($28.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.03) in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

DWVYF stock remained flat at $24.44 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. Derwent London has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

Derwent London plc owns 75 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.9 billion as at 30 June 2022, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

