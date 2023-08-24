Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,040 at Barclays

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,200 ($28.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.03) in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Derwent London plc owns 75 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.9 billion as at 30 June 2022, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
