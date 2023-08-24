DFI.Money Market Capitalization Tops $16.70 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money token can now be bought for about $432.80 or 0.01635296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money’s launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.money (YFII) is a DeFi protocol on Ethereum created by anonymous developers inspired by Yearn Finance. It’s used for yield farming, providing liquidity in exchange for YFII rewards, and offers various strategies like liquidity mining and staking. YFII can be used for voting on proposals and community governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

