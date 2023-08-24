dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $0.99

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.90 million and approximately $96.15 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00247974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017835 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,240,768 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00015164 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $329.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

