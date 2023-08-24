Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Shares Down 0.6%

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSE:CARE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.09 and last traded at C$5.09. Approximately 62,181 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 56,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.00 to C$5.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %
About Dialogue Health Technologies
Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Internationally. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.
Further Reading
