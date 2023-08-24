Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,854,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693,241 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $363,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,105. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

