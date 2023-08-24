Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.99

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.99 and traded as low as $28.46. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 1,452,425 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $407.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUGT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.