Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) Shares to Split on Monday, August 28th

Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, August 28th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, August 28th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 28th.

Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSEARCA MEXX opened at $154.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.91. Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $173.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.87 and a 200-day moving average of $140.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEXX. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (MEXX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Mexico IMI 25-50 index. The fund offers daily leveraged 3X exposure to a broad, market-cap-weighted index of Mexican firms. MEXX was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

