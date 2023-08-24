Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.78-6.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.67.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $18.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.88. 9,911,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,434. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

