Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Director Purchases $21,002.94 in Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) Director Michael Liebowitz purchased 9,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $21,002.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 168,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,627.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 10.6 %

DOUG stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Douglas Elliman by 281.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

