Douglas M. Shipley Sells 10,373 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,373 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $216,069.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,954,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,539,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 0.4 %

LEGH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.21. 8,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,747. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

