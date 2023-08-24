Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,976,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,863,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 645,576 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 59.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 867,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,688,000 after purchasing an additional 322,160 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $8,973,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BROS opened at $30.90 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

