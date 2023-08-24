Dwight Eric Smith Buys 1,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Dwight Eric Smith bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,556.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1,339.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEBO shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Peoples Bancorp

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.