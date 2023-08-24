Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells $119,593.21 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $119,593.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,797.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
DT stock opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.14, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
