Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells $119,593.21 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $119,593.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,797.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.14, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DT. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.