Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.3% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,831 shares of company stock worth $24,880,911 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.39. 1,614,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $225.76. The company has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.