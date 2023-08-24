Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC Has $70.01 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 852,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,705 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 14.0% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $70,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
SHY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,977. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.65.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
