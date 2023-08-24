Edison International to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7375 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

Edison International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 58.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edison International to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,885. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Edison International

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.