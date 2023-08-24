Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.27 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $536.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.68. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.83.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

