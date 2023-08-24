Elequin Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Elequin Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,216,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after buying an additional 77,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 72,565 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,284. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

