Elequin Securities LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Elequin Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 63,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 73,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,161. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

