Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 28842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This is an increase from Engie Brasil Energia’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Engie Brasil Energia Stock Up 2.4 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53.
Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.
