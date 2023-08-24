Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.39

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.39 ($15.64) and traded as high as €14.91 ($16.21). Engie shares last traded at €14.74 ($16.03), with a volume of 3,303,933 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.40.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

