Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,209,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $256,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 161.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 450,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 278,311 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 778,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,189 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $519,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 42,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,160. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.