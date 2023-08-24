Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $217.57 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 316.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $217,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,441 shares of company stock worth $360,685,325. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $553.41. 271,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,534. The company has a market cap of $525.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $474.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $557.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

