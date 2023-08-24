Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,561,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 15.62% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $261,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 818.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVLU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,228. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

