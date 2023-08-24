Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,003,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,998 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $229,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after acquiring an additional 125,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Paychex by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,299 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Up 0.4 %

Paychex stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,495. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.32.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

