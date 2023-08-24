Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,734,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,433 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $301,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,022. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $92.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.70.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $850,439 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

