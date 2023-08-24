Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 25.35% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $395,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.63. 51,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

