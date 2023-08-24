Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,207,802 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,071,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207,802 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $279,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.18. 64,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,230. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

