Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 234,898 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,532,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.95% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $239,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 591,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.88. 50,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,222. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

