Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Citigroup

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.08.

NYSE EL opened at $152.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $147.18 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.48.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after buying an additional 146,006 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

