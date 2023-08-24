Euler (EUL) Price Reaches $2.22 on Major Exchanges

Euler (EUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Euler has a total market capitalization of $37.00 million and approximately $291,573.05 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Euler has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $2.22 or 0.00008505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

