Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.72 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.
About Euro Tech
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Tech
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.