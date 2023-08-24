Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.72 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

