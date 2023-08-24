Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Announces Dividend of $0.66

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Evans Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Evans Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Evans Bancorp to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Evans Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,110. The firm has a market cap of $155.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.91. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.80.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 385.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 254,515 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVBN. StockNews.com began coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Evans Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVBN

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.