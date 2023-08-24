EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,110 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VT stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.54. 746,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,957. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.