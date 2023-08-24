EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 1.2% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after acquiring an additional 608,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after purchasing an additional 502,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,876,000 after purchasing an additional 468,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.04. The stock had a trading volume of 737,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.26. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

About Progressive

Free Report

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

