EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 38,336 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1,481.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $177.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098,585. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.40 and a 200-day moving average of $180.22.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

