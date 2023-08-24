EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,902 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

