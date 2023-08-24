EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.18. 194,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.18 and its 200-day moving average is $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $510,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total transaction of $738,666.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,797,245.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

