EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.56 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AutoZone by 54.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE AZO traded down $14.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,460.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,481.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2,509.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,050.21 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.