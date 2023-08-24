EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 173,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,405. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $80.33.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

