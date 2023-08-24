EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,892,000 after buying an additional 3,753,445 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,450,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,710,000 after buying an additional 1,322,543 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,993,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 106,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

