EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VOE stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,210. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

