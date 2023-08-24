ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 213,548 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1,891.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,548 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Datadog worth $16,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.9% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Datadog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.56. 1,262,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,304. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -367.08 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 963,903 shares of company stock valued at $93,169,638 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.